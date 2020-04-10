How churches are finding meaningful ways to celebrate Easter during the pandemic

Easter is here, but many local church leaders feel that the true celebration will begin when their congregations join together again.

Mark Russell, New Holland Baptist Church’s minister of music, said he hasn’t missed an Easter service in his 56 years of life. But, he knows his church has done everything it can to keep its members connected.

“In my opinion, when doors do open, Sunday is going to be like Easter again,” Russell said.

The leader of Gainesville’s Episcopal church is on the same page.

“Whenever we get back, that will really be Easter Sunday,” said the Rev. Stuart Higginbotham, rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Gainesville.

Higginbotham describes the current state of local churches as “grief and imagination holding hands.”

For Easter and other services, he said people are grieving over what is lost and the way they can’t operate normally. However, he said Christians have been called to “reimagine what the church as a community is.”

“I love to see people come alive and use their imagination, and this deeper sense of prayer that has come out of this,” Higginbotham said. “People are practicing their faith in a much more intentional way.”

Finding creative ways to celebrate Easter

Although not ideal, many churches in Hall County have chosen to hold their Easter services online.

Grace Episcopal plans to livestream its Great Vigil service the night of Saturday, April 11, as well as its Easter service.

Higginbotham considers the Great Vigil the most crucial Easter service. Usually, the church lights a fire and has each member illuminate their candles. This year, they’ll perform the ceremony over Zoom.

Higginbotham said those participating in Grace Episcopal’s service are asked to light their own candles at home, and turn the lights down for the beginning of the vigil. When prompted, everyone will flip the lights back on and begin ringing bells or car keys.

At this time, Higginbotham said everyone will unmute their microphones on Zoom.

“It will be beautiful, and it will be sheer chaos,” he said, chuckling.

The Rev. Lee Koontz of First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville said his Easter service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on Sunday, from fpcga.org. He assures people that only a few people will be involved including a pastor, musician and audio-visual coordinator.

For those looking for a more celebratory experience, Koontz said the church will post a video of last year’s Easter observance.

The service is different than what his congregation is used to, but Koontz said he thinks the change has made the retelling of Jesus’ resurrection more significant this year.

“It’s easier to celebrate when things are going well,” Koontz said. “But the reality is that the resurrection happens, and is the most meaningful in the darkest times of our lives and times where we’re most challenged.”

The Rev. Mark Green, First Baptist of Gainesville’s minister of music, said instead of livestreaming his church’s Easter, communion and Good Friday service, its members decided to film the sermons, music selections and Scripture readings in advance. The videos will be published on the church’s website. The Easter celebration is scheduled for 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

Drawing people through video

Each year Easter services draw in a larger crowd than most churches see on a typical Sunday. Koontz said he is not worried about reaching visitors this year.

Despite moving to the virtual world, he said that the First Presbyterians Church’s engagement each Sunday has drastically increased. The Rev. Mark Green, the First Baptist of Gainesville's minister of music, performs worship songs in an empty chapel for this week's Good Friday service. Photos by Ben Sellers

“Our average attendance is worship on a Sunday before social isolation was 350 between the two services,” Koontz said. “This past Sunday we had 640 streaming connections on the website, and that’s just households. It doesn’t take into account the total number of individuals.”

Russell of New Holland Baptist Church, said his congregation has also experienced a wave of participation since streaming sermons on YouTube.

Last week he said the video received 300 views. On a normal Sunday, Russell said 160-270 people attend.

“There is a turning of people to appreciate something that they may have taken for granted,” he said. “The ability to worship is something we take for granted.”

Looking back over the past few Sundays, Koontz said he is pleased with how the local faith community has engaged people.

“I’d encourage people to see our distance from one another as an act of love for the vulnerable in our community,” Koontz said. “We’re in this together, caring for each other in a new way.”