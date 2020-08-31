Here’s what to expect at this year’s Empty Bowl Lunch fundraiser

Georgia Mountain Food Bank’s largest and only fundraiser of the year, Empty Bowl Lunch, is going virtual at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.



Kay Blackstock, executive director of the nonprofit, said when the pandemic hit Georgia, she knew the 12th annual event would go on, she just didn’t know how.

“We held out as long as we could,” she said. “We kept waiting after Memorial Day, after the Fourth of July — we had hopes that we would be able to get together.”

When her team realized an in-person event wasn’t possible, she said they combined ideas and decided to hold the event online, which will include a live auction, recognition of volunteers and announcement of this year’s Mike Banks Reflections of the Heart recipient. Those who participate will receive a link to the program.