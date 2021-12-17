Gainesville Police help kids find gifts for Christmas during annual Shop with a Cop event

At the top of 8-year-old Isabella Garcia’s Christmas wish list was a Barbie doll.

Walking through the aisles of the Shallowford Road Walmart in Gainesville with Officer Larry Sanford in tow, Isabella was able to get her wish.

Isabella was part of the 25 families assisted through the Shop with a Cop program run by Gainesville Police Thursday, Dec. 16.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook said each kid was given a $200 spending budget. Holbrook said the department works with the Gainesville City School System’s counselors to find potential families in need.