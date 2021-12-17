Gainesville Police help kids find gifts for Christmas during annual Shop with a Cop event

At the top of 8-year-old Isabella Garcia’s Christmas wish list was a Barbie doll.
Walking through the aisles of the Shallowford Road Walmart in Gainesville with Officer Larry Sanford in tow, Isabella was able to get her wish.
Isabella was part of the 25 families assisted through the Shop with a Cop program run by Gainesville Police Thursday, Dec. 16.
Lt. Kevin Holbrook said each kid was given a $200 spending budget. Holbrook said the department works with the Gainesville City School System’s counselors to find potential families in need.
“Additionally from there, we work with the officers on the road who have identified families through calls for service,” Holbrook said.
From a car wreck or some other law enforcement intervention, the officers often pair up with the families for the Walmart shopping spree that they’ve helped in the past.
“The officers form those bonds and relationships, so they’re able to come in here and provide that Christmas for them,” Holbrook said.
Some even follow up on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day to see how the holiday is going, Holbrook said.
Every child’s strategy for shopping is different. Some stretch the dollar as far as it will go, while others tactically select the big-ticket items within their budget.
Jansen Hernandez, 9, kept it simple: His cart had Legos, and lots of them, as well as a Nerf gun.
Isabella also picked out a lilac My Little Pony toy, as she had recently seen the movie on Netflix.
Sanford, who now has a handful of Shop with a Cop events under his belt, said the “smiles on their faces are the best part.”
“You get to see them out here having fun and enjoying themselves, not having to worry about anybody else,” Sanford said.
The event was sponsored by Walmart, Pilgrim’s, Fish Tales and Pig Tales.