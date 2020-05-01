Gainesville First UMC gives ‘buckets of love’ to ensure families have critical cleaning supplies

Some 150 buckets of love were dropped off Friday at United Way of Hall County by Gainesville First United Methodist Church members.
Packed with special care, each container holds cleaning supplies that help prevent the spread of COVID-19, like liquid dish detergent, toilet bowl cleaner, wipes, sponges and other items.
Next week United Way will distribute the buckets to families in need.
Beth Buffington Weikel, coordinator of the Buckets of Love initiative, said the nonprofit will place the items on school buses that are delivering meals throughout the county. The buckets will also contain printed instructions, in both Spanish and English, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about proper hygiene during the pandemic.
“They (United Way) had the resources to identify who has a need, and we have the group that wanted to do the supplies and assembly,” she said.
Weikel said she was inspired to start the initiative after helping feed kids in Hall with her church during spring break. She said the families they served consistently voiced a need for cleaning supplies.
In less than a week, Gainesville First United Methodist Church donated enough items to equip 150 families.
“It’s not only a bucket of cleaning supplies,” Weikel said. “The ones who helped assemble and donated, we want to let folks know that we’re here and all in this together. We’re sending you a whole bucket of love.”
In the coming weeks, Weikel said she hopes to gather over 1,000 buckets of supplies. She said the initiative will continue as long as there’s a need.
Those wanting to donate cleaning supplies can drop them off between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the front doors of Gainesville First United Methodist, located at 2780 Thompson Bridge Road.
All types of cleaning supplies are welcome.
For more information, email Weikel at missbeth64@aol.com.