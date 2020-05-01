Gainesville First UMC gives ‘buckets of love’ to ensure families have critical cleaning supplies

Some 150 buckets of love were dropped off Friday at United Way of Hall County by Gainesville First United Methodist Church members.

Packed with special care, each container holds cleaning supplies that help prevent the spread of COVID-19, like liquid dish detergent, toilet bowl cleaner, wipes, sponges and other items.

Next week United Way will distribute the buckets to families in need.

Beth Buffington Weikel, coordinator of the Buckets of Love initiative, said the nonprofit will place the items on school buses that are delivering meals throughout the county. The buckets will also contain printed instructions, in both Spanish and English, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about proper hygiene during the pandemic.

“They (United Way) had the resources to identify who has a need, and we have the group that wanted to do the supplies and assembly,” she said.