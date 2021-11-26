Gainesville church to showcase over 1,000 Nativity scenes

If you want to see Nativity scenes this season, The Church of Latter Day Saints in Gainesville is the place to go.

Over the years, the Festival of the Nativity event at the church has evolved from a humble display of 30 Nativity scenes to a walk-through experience featuring about 1,200 creches - the models representing the birth of Jesus - from around the world, some of which are handmade.

“Just about every country in the world is part of our Nativity,” said church member George Wangemann who, in addition to holding a seat on Gainesville City Council, assists his wife Judy, a chairwoman of the event, in organizing and promoting the annual display. “This event will put all who attend in the true spirit of Christmas.”

According to Wangemann, the vast majority of the creches come from church members’ collections, including the Wangemanns’ own which, curated on trips to Bolivia, Chile and Utah, fill their two-car garage.