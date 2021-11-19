Free Chapel has 140,000 pounds of donated chicken. This is what they plan to do with it

Got chicken? Free Chapel does — 140,000 pounds, to be exact, and they’re feeding families facing hardship this holiday season.

On Friday, Nov. 19, from 4-7 p.m., the multi-site church is hosting a drive-thru outreach to place 40-pound boxes of fresh chicken in the trunks of those in need on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event spans all five of Free Chapel’s Georgia locations.

According to the Gainesville campus’ executive pastor, Tracy Page, the chicken was donated by an online church member, while another church member supplied the freight to haul the chicken to its respective destinations.

One thousand 40-pound boxes will be distributed at the Gainesville campus, with 500 at Free Chapel’s other campuses.

According to Page, the event is Free Chapel’s way of giving back and sharing the love of Christ with the community.

“These are times where we look around and see so many people who are hurting and in need, crises are arising, grocery stores are struggling to keep up with the demand,” Page said. “We can’t do everything, but we can do something. We want them to know that God loves them and there’s a church that cares about them.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, Free Chapel has spearheaded similar outreaches on a weekly or monthly basis, according to Jason Vernon, the church’s director of marketing communications.

“It’s really beautiful to watch: cars line up from our parking lot all the way to the main road,” he said. “They come through and open their trunk and we’re able to give.”

According to Page, rather than relying on “handouts” from government agencies, it’s “time for the church to stand out and to serve those in need in our community,” and he hopes other local churches will join the initiative.

“I think sometimes that becomes the issue: We’re all standing around waiting for someone else to do their part,” Page said. “You can’t outgive God; when God blesses us as a church, we want to be a blessing, and this is a great opportunity for us to do that. There’s no telling how far this (outreach) will go. That’s a lot of chicken for somebody to put in their refrigerator; one family may pick up one box, but share that with many other people in the community. Who knows how many that will reach?”

For more information on Free Chapel’s outreach projects, visit www.freechapel.org/outreach.

