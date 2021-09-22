By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
First Baptist's Emporium again canceled but bakery event continues
09252020 EMPORIUM 4.jpg
Lee Moeller, right, and Phyllis Tanner display baked goods Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, as the church prepares for a bake sale this year instead of the popular Emporium in the church banquet hall. - photo by Scott Rogers

The annual Emporium holiday shopping event put on by First Baptist Church of Gainesville on Green Street has been canceled, though the Bake Shoppe will continue.

The church canceled the main portion of the event to align with hospital recommendations amid high COVID-19 case numbers in the community.

The Bake Shoppe will still be hosted 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 , in the First Baptist Church Banquet Hall to collect funds for the YMCA’s new learning center in Murrayville. Bakery items including cakes, pies, cookies and other seasonal desserts will be available. Masks will be required at that event.

Regional events