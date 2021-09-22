First Baptist's Emporium again canceled but bakery event continues

The annual Emporium holiday shopping event put on by First Baptist Church of Gainesville on Green Street has been canceled, though the Bake Shoppe will continue.
The church canceled the main portion of the event to align with hospital recommendations amid high COVID-19 case numbers in the community.
The Bake Shoppe will still be hosted 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 , in the First Baptist Church Banquet Hall to collect funds for the YMCA’s new learning center in Murrayville. Bakery items including cakes, pies, cookies and other seasonal desserts will be available. Masks will be required at that event.