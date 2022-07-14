Family Promise annual banquet to raise funds, celebrate 10 years of combating homelessness in Hall County

Hall County philanthropists have an upcoming opportunity to wine and dine for a cause.

“Rooted in Possibility” is the theme of this year’s Family Promise of Hall County Promise to Give fundraising banquet, aimed to highlight the organization’s achievements over the last 10 years.

An affiliate of the national Family Promise nonprofit, Family Promise of Hall County was founded in May 2012 to empower low-income individuals and families experiencing homelessness with an array of “wrap-around” services geared toward achieving long-term independence.

