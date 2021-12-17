‘Everyone remembers their first bicycle.’ Sheriff’s Office hands out 62 bikes for local kids

A bicycle is a child’s first taste of freedom and often the most desired present under the Christmas tree.

As the Hall County Sheriff’s Office gave out bikes Friday, Dec. 17, Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch reminisced on his first bicycle, a Spyder with raised handlebars.

“Back when I was young, Evel Knievel was big, so I used to try to jump a lot of platforms and stuff,” he said. “Not too successful with it, either.”

“Some of these kids, this would be the only gift they get,” Couch said. “Everyone remembers their first bicycle, and that’s why it’s so special.”