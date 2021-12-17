‘Everyone remembers their first bicycle.’ Sheriff’s Office hands out 62 bikes for local kids

A bicycle is a child’s first taste of freedom and often the most desired present under the Christmas tree.
As the Hall County Sheriff’s Office gave out bikes Friday, Dec. 17, Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch reminisced on his first bicycle, a Spyder with raised handlebars.
“Back when I was young, Evel Knievel was big, so I used to try to jump a lot of platforms and stuff,” he said. “Not too successful with it, either.”
“Some of these kids, this would be the only gift they get,” Couch said. “Everyone remembers their first bicycle, and that’s why it’s so special.”
In all, sheriff’s officials gave 62 bikes away so that kids might have their own first memories on two wheels on Christmas.
Funding for the event, now in its 24th year, comes through donations by community partners. In past years, a majority of the funding typically comes from the department’s annual car show.
The Sheriff’s Office uses an application process, which is open to Hall County families with children between the ages of 3-12. The application must be completed with a birth certificate for the eligible children.
Lt. Greg Cochran, Santa and a handful of officers were at the ready from 9-11 a.m., loading bicycles into trucks and handing out helmets.
Cochran said the program has always been rewarding.
“This is one of the very few times that I don’t have to ask for help, because people want to come out and be a part of this,” Cochran said.