Donations are cut in half, but that's not stopping the Georgia Mountain Food Bank

The Georgia Mountain Food Bank offers a walk-in program called People in Need, which provides emergency food assistance. In March Blackstock said the organization served 343 individuals. Usually the food bank helps 50 people a month through People in Need.

“We’re a staff of 11,” Blackstock said. “It was hectic. There were lots of phone calls and people showing up for food. We just did the best we could with it.”

Since COVID-19 reached Georgia, the Georgia Mountain Food Bank has strived to keep its outreach programs like Neighborhood Fresh and The Mobile Food Pantry running safely and normally.

Once a month for the past six years, The Mobile Food Pantry has visited Montgomery Memorial Baptist Church in Gainesville, to distribute food to the community’s residents.

Blackstock said the church’s members, who typically volunteer, decided to back out of the scheduled April 11 delivery for their safety.

The food bank called upon the Georgia National Guard to assist with the food pantry.

“They showed up, jumped right in and just executed it perfectly,” Blackstock said. “We’re so grateful to have those folks as our volunteers. Their leadership has been amazing.”

As soon as the van bus rolled into the church, she said families were already lined up waiting for their food. The organization was able to serve 258 people on April 11.

For those wanting to help Georgia Mountain Food Bank during the pandemic, Blackstock recommends making a financial donation, which gives the organization leverage to buy needed food and continue operating.

People can also use AmazonSmile to purchase food from its most needed item list, which can be viewed at gamountainfoodbank.org/donate-food.

The food bank is currently collecting encouraging notes for seniors, children and families who are struggling during the pandemic. Blackstock said the volunteers and staff plan to place the handwritten letters into their emergency food boxes, which will be distributed to partner agencies.

She recommends writing down a favorite Bible scripture or prayer, or writing words of encouragement with a drawing that symbolizes hope.

The notes can be mailed to Georgia Mountain Food Bank: 1642 Calvary Industrial Drive SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30507.

Blackstock asks people to sign the letters with their first names only.

For more information about how you can help the food bank, visit gamountainfoodbank.org/covid-19-response.