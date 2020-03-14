Donald Trump tuning in to Free Chapel's Sunday service on National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus scare

Free Chapel’s livestreamed service will have a special view on Sunday, March 15: President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted after 7 p.m. Saturday that he would be tuning into Jentezen Franklin’s service on Sunday, a day on which he has called for a national day of prayer.

Gainesville’s largest church announced on Friday that it was moving its services online in response to the coronavirus.

Franklin has been a member of Trump’s evangelical advisory board since June 2016.



