Donald Trump tuning in to Free Chapel's Sunday service on National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus scare

Free Chapel’s livestreamed service will have a special view on Sunday, March 15: President Donald Trump.
Trump tweeted after 7 p.m. Saturday that he would be tuning into Jentezen Franklin’s service on Sunday, a day on which he has called for a national day of prayer.
Gainesville’s largest church announced on Friday that it was moving its services online in response to the coronavirus.
Franklin has been a member of Trump’s evangelical advisory board since June 2016.
This story has been updated from its original version.
Tomorrow I have called for a National Day of Prayer. I will be tuning in to Pastor @Jentezen at the @FreeChapel Church in Gainesville, Georgia at 11:00 AM EDT. God Bless the USA! https://t.co/mWYWOGJ1ye https://t.co/EWcHzEjFLH— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020