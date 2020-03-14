By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Donald Trump tuning in to Free Chapel's Sunday service on National Day of Prayer amid coronavirus scare
Trump
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters Aug. 18, 2019, before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J. - photo by Associated Press
Nick Bowman
The Times
Updated: March 14, 2020, 8:44 p.m.

Free Chapel’s livestreamed service will have a special view on Sunday, March 15: President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted after 7 p.m. Saturday that he would be tuning into Jentezen Franklin’s service on Sunday, a day on which he has called for a national day of prayer. 

Gainesville’s largest church announced on Friday that it was moving its services online in response to the coronavirus.

Franklin has been a member of Trump’s evangelical advisory board since June 2016.

This story has been updated from its original version.

