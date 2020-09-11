Community steps up to help fund a new playground for Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier after arson

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier put out a call to help replace its playground damaged by a fire in July, and the community answered.



Thanks to donations from businesses, churches and individuals in Northeast Georgia and a gift of $72,000 from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, spokeswoman Brenda Bohn said the organization raised enough to meet its goal. She said the projected replacement cost is around $150,000 to $200,000 with insurance only covering a fraction of that amount.

“The fire struck a chord in the local community,” the clubs’ CEO Steven Mickens said in a press release Friday, Sept. 11. “There was an outpouring of support from people who wanted to know how they could help. The support has been heartwarming, and we are touched by the kindness and generosity that was shown to us by so many during these challenging times”.

Kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs even chipped in to help fund for a new playground for the Positive Place Club, including 8-year-old twin brothers, Harrison and Patrick Flack. Bohn said the two boys raised $667 through running a lemonade stand over a weekend.