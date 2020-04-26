Brenau dancers find rhythm and raise money for food bank through virtual lessons

Brenau University’s dance department doesn’t need to perform on a stage or in front of a live audience to thrive.

Students, faculty and guest artists found their rhythm in their own homes and harnessed it for a greater purpose. From April 16 to 18, dancers hosted lessons via Instagram Live to raise money for the Georgia Mountain Food Bank.

The event, which was hosted by Brenau’s Delta Eta Pi Dance Honor Society, drew in around 120 people who were encouraged to donate $1. A couple of hour-long lessons were held per day, each encompassing a dance genre including jazz, contemporary, musical theater, West African and belly dancing.

LaTonya Boston, a sophomore dance major, spearheaded the dance marathon and led a tap lesson.

She said the initial inspiration behind the virtual charity event sparked from a conversation she had with her mom about children who depend on school lunches. Before the university closed, The Delta Eta Pi Dance Honor Society had planned to host an in-person dance marathon.

“I was thinking of a way I could help people that are in need of food,” Boston said. “I was like, ‘Well, we said we’d do a dance marathon. What if the classes were online?’”

The dancers raised $78, which was personally matched by Madia Cooper-Ashirifi, the department’s chair, for $155.

“I had a lot of fun, and a lot of people supported us,” Boston said. “I just wanted something to get people off the couch or out of bed, to move and get into the groove of things.”

Although the donation total wasn’t large, Cooper-Ashirifi said any help to improve people’s lives made it worth the effort.

As a graduate student, she experienced the day-to-day of not knowing where her next meal would come from. Cooper-Ashirifi said she can’t imagine the additional toll the virus has taken on those who live with food insecurity.

“We’re finding out with this virus people are being furloughed and laid off,” she said. “The challenges that people are enduring on a regular basis are now intensified. We want to do whatever we can for the food bank.”

Through her perspective as a professional dancer, Cooper-Ashirifi said she has noticed the overabundance of performing artists pushing their online content and live videos during the pandemic. She helped her students strategically schedule the lessons to attract a larger viewership.

“I know what a lot of big dance studios and companies are doing,” she said. “You have to compete with that.”

Cooper-Ashirifi is already exploring plans to host another virtual dance marathon in the fall.

She said the event not only engaged the department in a new way, but sparked a larger following on Instagram.

“We are united, and we shall overcome,” Cooper-Ashirifi said. “The dance department is committed to giving back to the community as much as the community has given to us.”