Braselton Rotary Club makes $100,000 donation to NGHS

The Braselton Rotary Club recently donated $100,000 to Northeast Georgia Health System’s neonatal intensive care unit.

The Braselton hospital used the money to purchase two vital pieces of equipment, each of which serves as both an incubator and a radiant warmer, allowing caregivers to better monitor “Braselton's tiniest and most fragile patients,” according to an NGHS press release.

The state-of-the-art machine minimizes the handling and moving of newborns and allows easier access and visibility.

“This gift will help us ensure our NICU patients receive the best care during a very critical time in their young lives and will make an impact in patient and families lives for many years,” said Mary Lou Wilson, executive director for Women’s and Children’s Services at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. “We are so grateful for the Braselton Rotary Club’s support.”

The gift honors Martha Martin for her lifelong and much-awarded efforts to improve the lives of children and families. Martin was named Woman of the Year by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce in 2008 for her work with a number of groups, including the Amanda House, a foster home for teenage girls, and Dare to Share, an organization that raises money to help children.