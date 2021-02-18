Ash Wednesday in 8 photos

First Baptist Church holds an Ash Wednesday service in the evening outdoors in front of the Green Street lawn. The church also lit luminaries in memory of the Hall County residents who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. The church had an indoor service earlier in the day.
