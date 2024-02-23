‘A new era’: Georgia Mountain Food Bank marks $4.6 million expansion The Georgia Mountain Food Bank executive director Rebecca Thurman speaks Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, during a Grand Re-opening and ribbon cutting event with the Greater hall Chamber of Commerce to unveil their capital expansion of the Boomershine Family Logistics Center. - photo by Scott Rogers A $4.6 million expansion at the Georgia Mountain Bank in Gainesville is expected to help tackle a 30% increase in rising food insecurity across the state.