A 75K donation will help restore the stained-glass windows at this old Gainesville church A large stained glass window is removed Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at the old First United Methodist Church in Gainesville. The glass is to be repaired and reinstalled as part of ongoing renovations to the church owned by The Arts Council. - photo by Scott Rogers A $75,000 donation to The Arts Council will bring them closer to restoring the stained-glass windows at the historic former First United Methodist Church.