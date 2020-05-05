750 families received food in three hours over the weekend

Some 750 families were fed in three hours Saturday, May 2, during a drive-thru feeding initiative, while community organizations continue to bring food to those quarantined from the COVID-19 outbreak.



Hispanic Alliance GA executive director Vanesa Sarazua said the families received enough food for at least a week Saturday morning with the help of roughly 35 volunteers. McDonald’s, King’s Hawaiian, Gold Creek Foods, Mission Foods, the North Georgia Community Foundation and other organizations have provided assistance.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, Sarazua said volunteers have also been dropping food boxes at the doorsteps for quarantined families. This initiative started at roughly 40 families and has expanded to 75 families a week.

“We have had very generous members of our community who sent a very large food box for a family, and then we’ve heard back that their children have cried because they were so happy to receive that box of food. So we know that need is out there, and we know it is pretty deep,” she said.

The families in the feeding drive received eggs, chicken, canned and dry goods, bread and fruits.

Diego Covarrubias of Carniceria Tapatia, who is also on the Hispanic Alliance GA’s board, said they donated roughly $1,000 in fruits, vegetables and bread.

Covarrubias said he has seen the need for food has grown in the community as more people have had to stay home from work or have otherwise experienced a loss of income.

More testing is also needed.

“As we’ve seen the results of some of the testing, we’ve seen that we need to definitely have more accessibility for those that do not show symptoms in our community,” Sarazua said.

Hispanic Alliance GA is hosting another questions-and-answers event at 6 p.m. May 8 with Dr. Antonio Rios, chief physician executive for Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. Sarazua said they are trying to take questions anonymously through text or other means.

“Unfortunately, there’s also some sort of shame associated with getting sick,” she said.

Sarazua said they are in need of rice, beans, tortillas, flour, coffee, sugar, oil, fresh fruits and vegetables. Anyone interested in helping can contact her at 678-779-9997.