200 years and counting: This Murrayville church celebrating centuries of worship

The church began like most churches do, with a group of people deciding to build a congregation, a faith family without a building to call home. That meeting took place Jan. 18, 1823, in “the woods of Hall County,” according to a detailed history of Yellow Creek Baptist Church that is being curated by longtime member, church clerk and de facto historian Briston Chester.



The 40-year-old husband and father of three told The Times the collection of data has become a part of his daily routine.

“I’ve spent the last 18 years talking to people, compiling the history of the church,” Chester said.

The celebrations began over the weekend with a revival service and singing on the church grounds. A dinner and fellowship anniversary night service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 18.

“It’s an opportunity for everybody to be thankful,” said Pastor Rickey Stone, who is serving his second term as pastor. “We are very excited about it.”

Born and raised in Dawsonville, Chester found God and Yellow Creek Baptist Church as a 16-year-old and has been attending church service there ever since.

“Yellow Creek Baptist Church has been where I’ve gone to church almost my whole life,” he said. “There was something that called me to the church and as soon as I got my drivers license, I started going. There’s something about (the church) that made me know I needed to be there.”