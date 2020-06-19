'Exactly what they wanted' - This long awaited skate park is finally open in Gainesville

The highly anticipated Gainesville Skate Park is open to the public.



Nestled in the corner of High and Pine streets in the midtown area, the space offers around 20,000 square feet of ramps, pipes, drops, rails and many other features for skateboarders.

Julie Butler Colombini, Gainesville Parks & Recreation’s marketing and communications manager, said the project totaled around $1.5 million.

In December 2018, a public input meeting was held regarding the skate park. Colombini said around 50 to 60 people from the community attended, ranging from ages 11 to 75.