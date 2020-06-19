'Exactly what they wanted' - This long awaited skate park is finally open in Gainesville

The highly anticipated Gainesville Skate Park is open to the public.
Nestled in the corner of High and Pine streets in the midtown area, the space offers around 20,000 square feet of ramps, pipes, drops, rails and many other features for skateboarders.
Julie Butler Colombini, Gainesville Parks & Recreation’s marketing and communications manager, said the project totaled around $1.5 million.
In December 2018, a public input meeting was held regarding the skate park. Colombini said around 50 to 60 people from the community attended, ranging from ages 11 to 75.
“That tells you how many generations this skate park crosses,” she said. “Local skaters have wanted a skate park for decades, and we’re happy to finally build it and give them a place to skate.”
Wally Hollyday, a California-based skate park designer, created the layout, while Tri Scapes Inc. served as the contractor.
During the public input meeting in 2018, Hollyday sat down with local skaters and listened to what they wanted. He incorporated most of their desires into the final design.
Before the Gainesville Skate Park opened late Thursday, June 18, Colombini said many locals would skate in an old abandoned strip mall that had a brick wall. She said a lot of the area’s younger skaters enjoy testing their skills over manholes.
“We put a little brick wall in the skate park and manhole covers,” Colombini said. “We wanted to make sure that it was exactly what they wanted. It’s amazing and unique.”
Gainesville Skate Park
Where: 636 SW Hight St., Gainesville
Hours: 7 a.m. to dark, all week