These Gainesville natives’ roots run deep. Now they’re making music that pays tribute to their hometown

The Band Loula’s debut also marks Simmons’ own.



A former worship leader, Simmons had never performed beyond church walls prior to joining the band. She may have written an occasional song, but they never saw the light of day.

“I have always been the one to write songs and not show them to anybody ever,” she said. “So writing songs has definitely been a vulnerable moment for me.”

For Mills, songwriting is as intrinsic to his being as his own DNA. He’s been doing it professionally for the last five years, frequently co-writing and recording with fellow artists and Nashville publishing houses.

“I’ll write music until the day I die,” he said.

Loyal to hometown soil

While the duo shares a love for exploring and pursuing the avenues their respective careers lead them down, they agree there’s no place like home.

“I’ll never give up my Georgia peaches,” Mill said, borrowing from the band’s song “Travelin’ Bone.”

“We’re passionate about our lines of work, which cause us to travel, but … we’re both really bought into Gainesville. It’s where our roots are and it’s probably where we’ll end up laying our heads at the end of the day. There’s this magnet that always pulls us back to Gainesville.”

As a photographer for 11 years, Simmons’ career has taken her to many corners of the U.S., but Gainesville has a way of tugging her home by the heartstrings like no other.

In fact, Simmons was all set to move to Charleston, South Carolina, when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic altered her plans — and she had no qualms about it. Today, she runs a photography studio off the Gainesville square, and from her vantage point, it’s the best thing that’s ever happened.

“I do love Charleston, but being at home and being in Gainesville and really discovering the ins and outs of how good the community is, being able to dive into the community head-first and see it a different way that I’ve never seen before and being so immersed in it has been so incredible — so life-giving,” Simmons said.

“As much as I want to do the whole ‘Move and see new places in your 20s and get the heck out of your hometown,’ as much as I tried to do that, it just didn’t make sense because of how good Gainesville is. There’s too much to love about it. There’s honestly too many good things to leave. Gainesville is an anomaly.”