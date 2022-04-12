Quinlan spring exhibit opening ‘without barriers’

Signs of spring are erupting in the form of bold and vibrant brushstrokes at the Quinlan Visual Arts Center in Gainesville as the gallery prepares to unveil its seasonal exhibition Thursday, April 14.

Featuring the work of Gainesville solo artists Ingrid Bolton and Krys Pettit along with Atlanta-area artists Jennifer Ferris, Shanon Schneider and BrushWorks Society, the spring exhibit runs the gamut of mediums and styles, from oils and watercolors to abstract and impressionism.



The exhibit opens with a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m., allowing art lovers to meet the artists behind the work as well as kindred connoisseurs and collectors.