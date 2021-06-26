This Lakeview grad is directing and starring in a short film based on his relationship with his Russian immigrant father

“Being Jewish, of course, we couldn’t get certain jobs or go to certain universities,” he said. “We were not truly accepted by society because we were Jews.”

Yakov said he envisioned moving to a place where both himself and his future children could pursue their aspirations and thrive without persecution.

“I wanted my kids to live and explore their dreams,” he said. “That’s why I came here. At that time, America had always been a beacon of freedom.”

Yakov said he met his wife, Inna, in a Marshalls department store by accident.

“I heard her speaking Russian, we struck up a conversation and six months later, we got married,” he said.

The couple had two children and eventually started their own small business. They have 30 relatives who now live in Georgia, including Dubin’s 86-year-old grandmother.

Dubin said he enjoyed theater while attending Lakeview, but didn’t view it as a potential career until he starred in the musical, “Catch Me If You Can,” his senior year. With only 10 days before applications closed for national theater schools, he set to work, writing dozens of essays.

“Those were the worst 10 days of my life,” he said.