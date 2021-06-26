This Lakeview grad is directing and starring in a short film based on his relationship with his Russian immigrant father

Driving by Lake Hartwell months ago, Sam Dubin said his mind flooded with memories of his family’s old lake house. Those flashes of his childhood inspired him to write his first screenplay, “The Stream."
“I passed this house, and I started thinking about the circumstances surrounding selling it,” Dubin, who is a Lakeview Academy graduate, said. “And, I started thinking about my dad (Yakov Dubin). I had been wanting to write a story about my dad being an immigrant and the idea of the American dream, or the falsity of the American dream for some people, for a long time.”
On his way home, Dubin said he pulled to the side of the road and jotted down ideas for, “The Stream.” The process began in Oct. 2020, and the script’s final draft was completed around eight months later. Dubin, who will direct and star in the short film, said his crew will start shooting July 8, around Lake Hartwell. Its release is to be determined.
The story follows David, played by Dubin, a first-generation American son “torn between an unconditional love of family and a misguided resentment for his father’s faults.” Misha, the character’s dad who is played by Ivan Logvinov, experiences a financial crisis and asks his son to join him on a trip to show their family lake house to potential buyers.
Dubin said the film is subtly shot from David's perspective.
“One thing I’ve been really curious about as I’ve written it, is this particular relationship between a first-generation American child and their immigrant parent,” he said. “When you come to this country, you have certain ideas about what the country will give you or what you have to do to achieve the level of success you want.”
Drawing from his own relationship with his dad, Dubin offers a glimpse into this particular father-son dynamic, exploring their different perspectives of living in the U.S.
Yakov, Dubin’s father, said he immigrated in 1988 from Saint Petersburg, Russia, to Northeast Georgia as a Jewish refugee from the Soviet Union. He was 26 at the time.
“Being Jewish, of course, we couldn’t get certain jobs or go to certain universities,” he said. “We were not truly accepted by society because we were Jews.”
Yakov said he envisioned moving to a place where both himself and his future children could pursue their aspirations and thrive without persecution.
“I wanted my kids to live and explore their dreams,” he said. “That’s why I came here. At that time, America had always been a beacon of freedom.”
Yakov said he met his wife, Inna, in a Marshalls department store by accident.
“I heard her speaking Russian, we struck up a conversation and six months later, we got married,” he said.
The couple had two children and eventually started their own small business. They have 30 relatives who now live in Georgia, including Dubin’s 86-year-old grandmother.
Dubin said he enjoyed theater while attending Lakeview, but didn’t view it as a potential career until he starred in the musical, “Catch Me If You Can,” his senior year. With only 10 days before applications closed for national theater schools, he set to work, writing dozens of essays.
“Those were the worst 10 days of my life,” he said.
Dubin also underwent an in-person audition process for several colleges. He credits Cece Conrath, Lakeview drama coach and teacher, for helping him during those early stages in his career.
Dubin ended up attending the University of Michigan, graduating in May 2020. During his time in college, he also studied at the Atlantic Theater Company in New York City and the Moscow Art Theatre in Russia.
With his directing debut of “The Stream,” Dubin said he hopes the 30-minute movie causes viewers to pause and reflect.
“I don’t think I’m in the business of telling people what to think when they see my film, I think I’m in the business of telling people to think when they see my film,” he said.
Dubin is holding a fundraiser to help with the costs of his film, which includes cast and crew compensation, post production fees and film festival distribution. His team is around $2,000 away from reaching their $25,000 goal. The fundraiser ends Thursday, July 1. People can make a donation by visiting thestreamfilm.com.
“There was a lot of anxiety about launching a campaign, but when I launched it, I think I realized that maybe I've written a story that people want to see and is worth telling,” Dubin said.