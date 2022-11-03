'It's the best of all worlds.' Gainesville realtor turned TV host shares the screen with gems of Lake Lanier

In her eyes, Gainesville boasts the pleasures of big-city and small-town lifestyles alike.

“It’s the best of all worlds,” she said. “There’s recreation, there’s culture, there are nice people, there are four seasons. Gainesville people have everything that Atlanta people have, and better things: Less traffic, people are a little bit kinder, a little bit slower pace. It’s a great place to live, and it’s more than what people think it is.”

A native of metro Atlanta, Knight’s love affair with Lake Lanier floats back to its initial formation in the mid-1950s.

A tyke of about 3, Knight’s family owned a floating cabin on the lake, where she fondly recalls fishing through the floor for bream to cook for breakfast.

She learned to swim in Lake Lanier when its waters were still cloudy from filling in their coves. The lake also marks the site of her first ski trip. Knight recalls her father feeding rope through holes he drilled in a plywood board to pull behind the family boat as a makeshift water ski.

After working their way through school at the University of Georgia, Knight and her then-fiance, now-husband scraped their meager resources together to purchase their first boat: a $600 faded red vessel dubbed “Scrappy Doo.”

“We were dirt poor, not a penny to our name,” Knight said. “It was ancient. It had one chair, and it didn’t happen to be by the steering wheel, so we would put a lawn chair behind the steering wheel and go out on Lake Lanier. It was a $600 boat and it looked like it. We just thought it was magic.”

While the boat did have to be healed a time or two after breakdowns on the water, for Knight, it remains among a deep trove of cherished memories anchored at Lake Lanier.

“This lake is my sanctuary,” she said. “Has been my whole life.”

In 2005, the Knights left their home in Lilburn and the din of suburbia behind for full-time lakeside living in Gainesville.

If given the chance to move back to the city, Knight said she’d reject it in a heartbeat.

“I don’t know anybody who does go back once they’ve lived up here,” she said.

Since launching her real estate career in 2008, Knight has helped an estimated 2,000 homeowners put down roots by the lake.

For Knight, “it’s not even about selling,” but transmitting her love for Lake Lanier to others.

One of her favorite things as a Lake Lanier realtor, she said, is fielding phone calls from prospective homeowners from New England and other far-off states asking, “Do I really want to live in Gainesville?”

“Yes, you do, and let me tell you why: You lose nothing living in Gainesville,” Knight said. “It’s just the right mix of culture and kindness and resources. The Gainesville economy is very, very strong … and we have a lot of people who make that happen. We’re not just lucky. There are a lot of people who try to bring positive business here, who try to create positive growth — and that’s deliberate.”

As a locale often associated with tales of the paranormal, Knight hopes her new venture creates positive dialogue around Lake Lanier, squashing myths and highlighting the natural beauty of the waters.

“You know there’s always some troll out there trying to make it sound like something bad, and it’s just not,” Knight said. “It’s not haunted — I mean, really? I don’t want people to hear those stories and think that’s what the lake is about. … It’s only going to raise people’s (property) values for this city to look good. That’s not why I’m doing (the show), but it’s a win-win.”