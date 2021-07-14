Cheer on Lakeview student Ari Mikels during this national musical theater competition

The ceremony — hosted by Corbin Bleu, Broadway, film and television star — will be available to view at 7:30 p.m. by visiting JimmyAwards.com. It will remain online through Sunday, July 18.



The Jimmy Awards will host an evening of ensemble and solo performances from students and end with the presentation of the Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor awards. Mikels said viewers can expect to see a solo from him in the third musical medley of the show.

The national musical theater competition consists of 72 nominees from 36 regions in the U.S.

Mikels previously won the Best Leading Actor in the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as The Shuler Awards, earning him a spot in the Jimmy Awards.

In order to enter the state program, Mikels acted in a musical put on by his school. The performance of “Urinetown” was recorded and sent off to be judged.

Leading up to the Jimmy Awards, Mikels said he underwent a 12-day intensive process of recording and filming himself singing and acting, and listening to guest Broadway actors.

Out of all the speakers, Mikels said Rob McClure affected him the most.

“You could tell by listening to him that he knew exactly what he was talking about,” Mikels said. “He answered all of our questions really well and took us through this master class of acting.”

Whether he wins Best Performance by an Actor or not, Mikels said all of his efforts have been worth it.

“I now have friends from every state, it’s pretty cool,” he said. “It was really a fun time.”