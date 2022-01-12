Be on the lookout for zombies in Hall County

Walkers may be coming to Hall County.

The Tales of the Walking Dead, a spinoff of the popular zombie television show The Walking Dead, is scheduled to begin filming in Buford Tuesday, Jan. 18.

For a donation of $30,000, Hall County is allowing Stalwart Productions to lease the property at 5711 Holiday Road, located on a small backroad that will close down once filming begins.

The site now features a prop convenience store called “Mini Mart,” and a prop Mexican eatery called “2 Panchos,” connected by an asphalt parking lot. The show is reported to be a new spin-off anthology series following characters and stories from "The Walking Dead." Filming on the site is estimated to last 53 days, according to the location agreement.



“The Walking Dead” was filmed in and around Atlanta. The show uses the term, walkers, for the undead.

The $30,000 payment “will be deposited into the Friends of Hall County Fire Services Fund held at the North Georgia Community Foundation,” Fire Chief Chris Armstrong told the Board of Commissioners Monday, and will be “restricted for future equipment and gear purchases.”

Hall County Fire Station 17 will be built on site, said Assistant County Administrator Marty Nix. Construction will begin probably next year and finish in the next couple years, he said.

“We’re in the process of cleaning that property up and getting ready to do the civil work,” Nix said. “We got contacted by this company saying, ‘Before you tear these buildings down could we use it for a production?’”

The first season of six episodes is expected to premiere on AMC and AMC+ in the summer.