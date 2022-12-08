The Arts Council is getting a face-lift. Here's what's in store

As her first year in the director’s chair draws to a close, Williams-Lime looks toward 2023 with high hopes and an even greater commitment to connect the community with the arts.



“The community is very excited for the changes that they’re starting to see. They really would like us to collaborate with other organizations, whether they’re nonprofit organizations, with the city organizations that do events for the community and with businesses across the board. A lot of benefit can come to everybody through those collaborations. Those are the conversations that you really have to spend time having if you’re going to carve a successful path forward.”

Tickets to select Friday performances of the Evenings of Intimate Jazz Series are still available. The series’ fifth and final performance featuring the powerful brass, soaring reeds and toe-tapping rhythm of The Venue Jazz Orchestra is slated to take place outdoors in May, opening it to unlimited ticket sales.

For tickets and additional information, visit theartscouncil.net.

The Arts Council is finalizing the lineup for its summer concert series, which in the past has featured three or four concerts; in 2023, the performances are slated to more than double in number.

“You’ll have a couple of big concerts every month, and we’re going to diversify the kinds of concerts that we’re having over the course of the summer,” Williams-Lime said. “We really want to outreach into the community to say, hopefully, that there’s some concert here over the course of the summer that will appeal to anybody.”