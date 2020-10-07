Is this a Joro spider? Deciphering between Georgia’s yellow creepy-crawlies

Before you squash a Joro spider, you might want to take a closer look.

The large yellow arachnid meeting its doom might not be the invasive species popping up across Northeast Georgia, but a native spider of similar size and color.

Mattias Johansson — assistant professor of biology at the University of North Georgia Gainesville campus who specializes in invasive species research — said Joro spiders are often confused with the writing spider, also known as the yellow garden spider, which is prevalent throughout the area. People also tend to mix up the arachnid with the banana spider, which is less common in the region.

Johansson said the tell-tale for a Joro spider lies with its web.

“Joro’s webs are three-dimensional and often big,” he said. “The webs are also yellow.”

Contrastingly, he said the writing spider builds a “traditional web” with one layer. The strands exhibit a white color and little characteristic zigzags.