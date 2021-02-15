Humane Society of Northeast Georgia seeking to hire new medical director

Medical Director Vivinana Rodriguez, who intends to pursue her private veterinarian practice this spring, described in a press release the role of a vet at the Humane Society. Although shelter medicine is hard work, she said the job is rewarding.



“Animals cannot tell us what’s wrong,” Rodriguez stated. “This is an opportunity for you as a vet to use all of your skills and instincts to determine what is wrong with that animal. Being able to say that we saved a life who would have otherwise died in the streets ... You can't get any more rewarding than that. We all went to vet school for that reason.”

The nonprofit intends to fill the medical director position by April. Candidates for this role must have a doctorate in veterinary medicine and have a license in good standing with the state veterinary board or able to obtain a Georgia license.

According to the Humane Society, the medical director oversees and provides “full-service quality medical and surgical care for all shelter and public animals that come through the Health Pet Clinic.” The person in this role also leads clinical-based operational and medical decisions, working with the clinical care director and executive director. The medical director is an on-site mentor for team members and must uphold the nonprofit's clinical and operational standards of care daily.

“For veterinarians that absolutely love surgeries, HSNEGA is the perfect place to practice

veterinary medicine,” Rodriguez said. “For veterinarians who enjoy the education aspect of wellness and enjoy educating people, practicing veterinary medicine at HSNEGA will be very rewarding. Clients of the HSNEGA Healthy Pet Clinic tell us every day how grateful they are

that we offer low-cost pet vaccinations to the community.”

The associate veterinarian position has an immediate opening. The person who takes on this role would report to the medical director.

Those who are qualified and interested in applying for either medical director or associate veterinarian can email their resume to Allison Mayfiend, the nonprofit’s executive director, at AMayfield@HSNEGA.org. For more information, visit HSNEGA.org/about/employment-opportunities.



