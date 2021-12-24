Column: In spite of their small size, tornadoes are the world’s most powerful windstorm

North of Alto, Duncan Bridge Road intersects Georgia-365. One mile to the right, where it ends at Old Cornelia Highway, you can see a V-shaped break in the woods on the Fieldale Plant property. It marks the spot where the April 13, 2020 tornado tore a path of destruction across the feedmill complex and neighboring homes. Originating in Tennessee, the windstorm leapfrogged through North Georgia before turning towards Walhalla, South Carolina and causing more grief there.



Tornadoes are small circular windstorms, measuring a few dozen to a few hundred feet in diameter. They may hop over the top of some buildings while crashing into others head-on. Few travel more than 10 miles before dissipating. But in spite of their small size, tornadoes are the world’s most powerful windstorm with radar-measured rotating windspeeds of up to 400 miles per hour. Their forward movement is quirky too. A tornado can come down a mountain slope, cross a river and run out of power in the woods, as happened in Helen on August 29, 2005. But some twisters go for the long haul. Zoom in on the 2021 image of Alabama in Google Earth Pro (free) to see Tuscaloosa in one corner and Birmingham in the other. The image shows a vague, light-colored line running from Tuscaloosa’s center toward the northeast, grazing the Brookwood and Adger communities. This is the damage path of the April 27, 2011 tornado that traveled an astounding 72 miles to Birmingham, leaving broken trees, debris and torn-up topsoil behind that can still be seen from space 10 years later.

The calendar feature in Google Earth Pro allows traveling back in time to May, 2011. After the Birmingham disaster, a tornado reaching the record width of one mile ripped a ten-mile path through Joplin, Missouri from the western to the eastern city boundary. It still shows in the 2021 image.

On December 21, 2021, the Quad-State Tornado set a new record. Its biggest impact was in Mayfield, Kentucky. But the fact that it traveled an unprecedented 230 miles makes it an ominous sign that the ongoing climatic change has more trouble coming to the eastern two-thirds of our country.

We can’t prevent, deflect or destroy tornadoes. The most basic thing to do is work out a place of relative safety, like a basement or closet, that can be reached within seconds if a tornado arrives at one’s home.





Rudi Kiefer, Ph.D., is a professor emeritus of physical science at Brenau University. His column appears weekends and at gainesvilletimes.com.



