Could this be the last year Gainesville Rotary Club will light the beloved holly tree at the intersection of Green Street and E.E. Butler Parkway at the conclusion of Christmas on Green Street Dec. 3? The answer to that is multiple choice: Yes, if the state Department of Transportation completes its project to widen Green Street and install a roundabout at the intersection, leaving the holly tree literally hanging out to dry.
Column: Will downtown Gainesville’s holly tree survive the new roundabout?