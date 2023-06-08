Column: Publix shopping center on Thompson Bridge Road had a modest start

One of the busiest shopping centers in Hall County started out in 1957 with only four businesses.

It is called by most shoppers today “the Publix shopping center” on Thompson Bridge Road. It contains a variety of businesses besides the Publix supermarket that anchors it.

In the main building, there’s an auto parts store, an income tax business, a furniture store, Dollar General, a Mexican restaurant and a UPS store. In the overall shopping center that runs from Enota Avenue to the WDUN radio station, there’s a convenience store, barber shop, wine store, “scrubs” business and dry cleaners.

Another building houses longtime fixture McElveen’s Pharmacy and Marco’s Pizza. And, inside still another, a Subway sandwich shop.

All of that is a far cry from when the shopping center launched 66 years ago.

R.C. Cochran started it all, and his Cochran’s Grocery was the anchor in the location where Publix is today. That space was expanded when Publix came to town.

Cochran named it “Lakewood Shopping Center,” but few would call it by that name today.

Besides his grocery, the other tenants were Pete Tankersley’s sporting goods, J.B. Mundy’s antique store and Necchi sewing center. Tankersley, a former city commissioner, operated another sporting goods store downtown, as well as a popular billiards parlor on South Main Street. Wendall Jackson managed Tankersley’s store.

Cochran promoted the spacious free parking lot that would accommodate 100 cars, but there’s space for more today. It competed with downtown where parking spaces were limited and at various times required coins for parking meters. He also pointed out that the stores would be open Wednesday afternoons, another dig at downtown stores that usually closed during that time.

W.H. Coffia, manager of the sewing center, even had Necchi sewing machine experts from Switzerland for the grand opening in February that year.

Mundy, a well-known longtime collector from a Hall County pioneer family, displayed more than 100 antique weapons at his shop. It was advertised as Hall County’s first antique store.

The shopping center has changed and expanded over the years. Gibson’s or “Big G” variety store at one time took over much of the space. It also caused the emergence of other businesses in that area of Thompson Bridge Road, much of which is commercial most of the way to Thompson Bridge.

Its success perhaps inspired the rise of other strip shopping centers and a movement away from downtown Gainesville. The city’s center suffered for years, but downtown nowadays is a beehive of activity with new restaurants and other businesses announcing plans almost weekly. Three parking garages relieve the parking problem.

Feetnotes (more

than one footnote)

G.W. Foote is recognized as the architect of the building that houses Pearce Auditorium at Brenau University. However, he abandoned the project before it was completed. Some of his subcontractors sued him for not paying them and also included the school and its two principals, H.J. Pearce and A.W. Van Hoose. The court ruled the school, Pearce and Van Hoose weren’t liable.

While Foote was the architect, in the obituary of Maj. John Garland Longstreet, it gives him credit for drawing the plans for the building. He was an architect after serving in the military.

Longstreet was the eldest son of Confederate Gen. James Longstreet and Maria Garland Longstreet. He died March 3, 1918, in the Piedmont Hotel, which was owned by the Longstreet family and which he managed at one time. He is buried in Alta Vista Cemetery.





