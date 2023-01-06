Column: Jarrard family name known throughout Hall for military service

Probably very few mothers can say they have three military generals in the family. Nancy Jarrard of Hall County proudly can.

The third general came about the other day on the Jarrard farm with more than 100 people watching as son Kevin officially received his promotion to brigadier general. He recently decided to return to full-time duty in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The other Jarrard generals are twins Lt. Gen. Jamie and Major Gen. Joe.

According to Nancy, all got their military genes from their late father, Tom Jarrard, a respected Gainesville lawyer, civic leader and captain in the U.S. Army who served in the Vietnam War. The twins were born in Germany, when their father was stationed there, and they were further exposed to the military during his various assignments.

Kevin, 50, is the youngest of the brothers. He got his first military training at the Citadel and joined the Marines. The twins, 56, studied at what is now the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega and joined the Army. Kevin earned his master’s degree at North Georgia.

The new general expects to spend a lot of time at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and away from the family farm in northwest Hall County. He served two tours during the Iraq War and has been deployed to the Middle East at other times.

“I guess I’ve been on every continent except Antarctica,” he said.

His brothers have been deployed to Middle East wars on several occasions, he said.

Kevin received nationwide recognition during the Iraq War when he secured medical treatment for an Iraqi child. Amina Ala Thebit was brought to the United States in December 2011 for open-heart surgery. The family returned to Iraq, but Kevin hasn’t heard from them since the U.S. military withdrew its troops.

Kevin, who earned the Bronze Star for his service as company commander during the Iraq war, also taught history and served as commandant of cadets at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville.

Kevin’s mother and his wife, Kelly, pinned his brigadier general stars on his uniform. Kelly and Kevin have been married 27 years and have four children. They were childhood sweethearts in the second grade at Sardis Elementary School.

Kevin’s brothers also participated in the ceremony, although via Zoom. Lt. Gen. Jamie Jarrard is deputy commander, armed forces, in the Indo-Pacific region based in Hawaii. Maj. Gen. Joe Jarrard, who administered the oath to Kevin, is based in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., as director of operations for the National Guard.

The ceremony also included the Rev. Ray Rhodes, Kevin’s pastor, who served as chaplain and read Scripture and led prayer. The naval hymn, “Eternal Father, Strong to Save,” also was sung.

So how does a mother feel about having three sons as generals in the military? “It’s hard to believe,” said Nancy Jarrard. “I’m grateful to the Lord and His goodness to us.”

“They will be good soldiers because they were good boys,” she added, “although I had to spank them a lot.” She described them growing up on the farm as adventurous, hard-working and obedient.

Kevin, Joe and Jamie all had their chores on the farm. But they enjoyed doing it, Nancy said, seeing the worth of the work and the results looking after horses and cattle and other chores.

And how does a mother cope when her husband and sons are involved in wars overseas? “She prays and prays and prays,” Nancy said. “You trust the Lord to take care of them. It’s hard … you can’t hear from them, but it’s such a joy when you do. You’re so thankful when they’re back home.”

Respected name

The Jarrard name has long been revered in Hall County. Kevin, Joe and Jamie’s grandfather was the late B.C. Jarrard, popularly known as “Coach” — a teacher, coach, recreation director and executive at both New Holland and Gainesville Mill.

The late John Jarrard, B.C.’s son and Tom’s younger brother, became a successful country songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Rev. H.G. Jarrard, Kevin’s great-great-uncle, was pastor of New Holland Baptist Church for 37 years and Hall County Schools superintendent for 30 years.

