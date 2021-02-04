Column: Deciding where to eat was a pleasant problem to have in Hall County

Local Facebook users have been reminiscing about their favorite restaurants in days gone by.



The topic has generated a proliferation of posts of past popular eating places around Hall County.

Often mentioned are such businesses as L&K Cafeteria on Broad Street/Jesse Jewell Parkway, Clore’s on North Bradford Street in downtown Gainesville, Ronnie and Carol Lance’s Beef Corral on Atlanta Highway and Sycamore Street, now E.E. Butler Parkway.

Who could forget those hoecake-sized biscuits at Frazier’s on Gainesville’s west side? Carisa Gillespie Burch wrote that she used to make 800 to 1,000 biscuits on Friday and Saturday mornings when she worked there.

Professor’s on Thompson Bridge Road specialized in custom baked potatoes. The Georgianna Restaurant on Atlanta Highway was a Sunday after-church favorite, famous for its fried chicken.

There were both a Western Sizzlin’ on Washington Street and a Western Steer on Broad Street/Jesse Jewell Parkway.

Mr. Pizza on Atlanta Highway perhaps was the first pizza place in Hall, though others have included AAA Pizza, Godfather’s, Mazzios, Pasquale’s, Ferris Wheel and Squeaky’s.

Among longtime eateries still serving are the venerable Collegiate in downtown Gainesville and Jay-Lou’s at the end of Pine Street.

Ice cream places also served up chili dogs, burgers and other fast food. They included the Brazier across from City Park in Gainesville, the Polar Girl, whose building still stands on Atlanta Highway, the Dairy Dip, Bill’s Dairy Boy on Browns Bridge Road, the Dairy Mart across from the old South Hall High School and the Dairy Spot near Quillians Corner, also still in business.

Old Hickory Restaurant on Dawsonville Highway got a lot of Facebook mentions, as did the Roundhouse. The old Big Bear Café on Cleveland Highway is remembered by many, especially its building, which has housed other businesses and still stands next to Johnny’s Barbecue.