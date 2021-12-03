Column: A date that lives in infamy: Ceremony to honor Winecoff Hotel fire victims

Mary Jo Porter Powell was supposed to go to the Tri-Hi-Y convention in Atlanta Dec. 7, 1946, but she had a date with Fred Powell, whom she later married.

Four of her Gainesville High School classmates died that early Saturday morning in the Winecoff Hotel fire that killed 119 in all. They were Gwen McCoy, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.J. McCoy; Ella Sue Mitchum, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Mitchum; Suzanne Moreno Moore, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Moore; and Frances Thompson, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Thompson.

The 75th anniversary of the tragedy will be marked in a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Gainesville High School. A plaque dedicated to the four seniors will be unveiled again outside the new cafeteria building near the main school entrance during a brief program, said Sammy Smith, Gainesville school board member.

The plaque originally was placed at the old Gainesville High School building on Washington Street where the Gym of ’36 office building remains today. It later was moved to the current campus outside the old lunch room that was later demolished.

“It was a very sad time,” Mrs. Powell, 91, said of the days at Gainesville High School following the tragedy. “We were all so close, with smaller classrooms and all. Everybody knew everybody.”

Mrs. Powell was among many students and Gainesville residents who attended the funerals. The school had dismissed for the day following a chapel service. Double services were held for Frances Thompson and Suzanne Moore at Central Baptist Church. All but Ella Sue Mitchum, who was buried in Monroe, are buried in Alta Vista Cemetery. Some students served as pallbearers.