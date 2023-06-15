Column: A century of Rotary brings the charter descendants into the spotlight

The Gainesville News reported Nov. 15, 1922, that a Rotary Club was being formed in Gainesville.

It listed the charter members and their occupations: J.H. Hosch, dry goods; J.C. Pruitt, banker; G.E. Pilgrim, furniture; J.R. Simpson, specialist; J.B. Rudolph, doctor; J.H. Downey, doctor; S.O. Smith, insurance; W.C. Ham, insurance; W.G, Mealor, foundry; D.W. Anderson, textiles; H.J. Pearce, girls’ school; Sandy Beaver, boys’ school; John A. Pierce, architect; E.B. Dunlap, lawyer; L.E. Wisdom, auto dealer; G.C. Reed, telephone manager; J.H. Washington, lumber; C.B. Romberg, ice business; J.A. Rudolph, banker; and J.F. Blodgett, accountant.

Also charter members were Arthur Roper, W.C. Thomas and Dr. P.F. Brown. The club was chartered Feb. 3, 1923, making it officially 100 years old this year.

Abit Massey, a 60-year member of Rotary, as part of the centennial celebration, tried to track down descendants of those charter members. He had considerable success and had some of them at the meeting Monday.

John Hosch was the first president, the first of three generations to serve in that position. The others were his son, Heyward Hosch Sr., and grandson, Heyward Hosch Jr., who was present at the meeting. All three of the Hosches at one time were president of the Citizens Bank. The incoming Rotary president, Ron Quinn, president and CEO of Peach State Bank & Trust, started his career at Citizens Bank.

Sidney O. Smith, fourth Rotary president, was represented by his grandsons, Cooper Embry and Headen Embry. The Sidney O. Smith Fellowship Award is presented annually to a member in honor and memory of him.

Edgar B. Dunlap, fifth president, was represented by Neal Dunlap Hughs, a granddaughter. He was active in the community, helping found what today is Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

H. Earl Terrell was the youngest charter member, serving as president in 1943-44 in his late 20s. He was the manager of Gainesville Coca-Cola Bottling when the building that still stands as offices on Green Street was built. Grandsons Mike Terrell and Scott Terrell represented him at the meeting. Earl Terrell also was Rotary Man of the Year in 1944.

Dr. Pierpont F. Brown was represented by his son, Dr. Pierpont F. Brown III. The senior Brown was mayor of Gainesville when President Franklin Roosevelt came to Gainesville in 1938.

G.C. Reed was manager of Southern Bell Telephone and was represented by grandson Phillip Reed, a former Gainesville Rotarian now a member in Hickory, North Carolina, and great-granddaughter, Kelly Reed Slack.

Carl Romberg co-owned City Ice Co. with brother Conrad, who also served as president, as well as his son George, who was present for the meeting. Conrad Romberg held Rotary’s perfect attendance record of 43 years until son George broke it with 50.

Gainesville Rotary had 100th anniversary Coca-Cola bottles provided to each of the descendants.

Massey hasn’t stopped searching for descendants of those charter members. He knows Sissy Lawson is a granddaughter of J.H. Pearce and Jim Pilgrim a descendant of Ezra Pilgrim and hopes to have them, and others, if he can find them, at a future meeting.

Outgoing Rotary president Mike McGraw passed the gavel to Quinn, who will serve in the centennial year. The anniversary will continue to be observed during the year.





Johnny Vardeman is retired editor of The Times. He can be reached at 2183 Pine Tree Circle NE, Gainesville, GA 30501; 770-532-2326; or johnnyvardeman@gmail.com. His column publishes weekly.