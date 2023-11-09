Column: 100 years ago, a memorial monument unveiled

Suggested headline: 100 years ago, a memorial monument unveiled Hundreds, perhaps thousands, will mark Veterans Day this weekend in a variety of ways in various locations throughout Northeast Georgia.Exactly 100 years ago Saturday, on what was then called Armistice Day, actual thousands did turn out to dedicate a monument to World War I dead in the triangle at Riverside Drive/Ronnie Green Parkway and Thompson Bridge Road across from the Civic Center. On Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1923, the crowds gathered to witness the unveiling of what was called “The World War Hero Monument” and pay tribute to those from this area who fought and died in what was then called the World War. Their names are listed on the monument.