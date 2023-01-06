Column: Athletes’ salaries don’t guarantee safety

What is a safe sport?



After Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills was insured Monday night, I began to ponder that question.

I don’t think there is any sport that could be labeled 100% safe. Maybe croquet in the springtime or curling in the winter.

Even in curling, you can end up with an injury to your shoulders, knees or hips. Just lifting that big rock can hurt you any number of ways.

I don’t care for pro football but love to watch college football. Either one of those can result in serious injuries. Sometimes you’ll see pictures of football players from 70 or 80 years ago when a football helmet was just a thick piece of leather. The players did not have a lot of padding for protection.

There are guys who played in the ‘50s and ‘60s who had a little more protection than previous years, but after their career was over, they began showing signs of dementia. There are players from all kinds of sports who ended up getting a knee, a foot or a shoulder surgically repaired.

John Lastinger, a friend of mine from Valdosta, led Georgia to victory in the 1984 Cotton Bowl. About a year before, he had ACL surgery. He knew if he woke up with a soft cast, it would be preferable. However, if he woke up with a hard cast, it would be more of an obstacle.

As he was coming out of sedation, he reached down and felt a plaster cast. With a lot of exercise and physical therapy, he worked his way back.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work that way.

If you had the authority and got up and announced you were doing away with football, baseball or any other sport, somebody would probably cause you great physical harm.

Television spends billions of dollars on rights fees for assorted sports. It’s an economic engine. If you go to a sporting event, the face value is about as much as a week’s pay after you graduated from college.

I was watching when Hamlin stood up, looked a little loopy and fell to the turf. At the time of this writing, they said that his heart was beating on its own. The concern is whether he was deprived of oxygen to the brain for too long. I hope not.

Hamlin is one of those players who has not forgotten his hardscrabble upbringing. Shortly after going to the NFL, he formed a foundation to provide toys and gifts for needy kids. After his injury this week, the public has donated more than $6 million to the foundation.

There are more and more pro athletes who give substantial monetary gifts to hospitals, programs to educate young people and to have camps for young athletes in need. It’s a big change from a few years ago when young players spent their money like it was going out of style.

While you must admire their generosity, the money does not restore various injuries that can bring a pro career to an end. I hope that Damar Hamlin will find his way to restored health and that others will use his example to keep themselves safe.

Harris Blackwood is a Gainesville resident whose columns publish weekly.