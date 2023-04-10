Guest column, Ron Quinn: Community banking, local economy stand strong

I don’t mean to attack large multi-state banks with billions of dollars in assets. There is certainly a place for banks that are big enough to handle the huge transactions of the Fortune 100.

But the truth is that community banks handle 60 percent of all small business loans -- and 80 percent of agricultural loans – every day across the United States.

It’s important to point out that size does not define a community bank. Rather, it’s the location of the bank’s operations and its investment focus within the surrounding community. It’s like a partnership between the bank and its neighbors – with each benefiting from the other’s success.

Where I work, Peach State Bank & Trust is the only locally based community bank in Hall County. Though headquartered elsewhere, institutions like Pinnacle Bank (Elberton), United Community Bank (Greenville, SC), and Mountain Valley Bank (Norcross) also serve here as community banks with independent operations and local lenders. The common denominator is that community banks pump profits back into their local economies as opposed to a corporate office far away.

So, how have community banks survived – even thrived – through a pandemic, inflation and high interest rates that have tripped up mega-institutions with much larger balance sheets? There are several explanations.

For one, community banks are more nimble and responsive. The PPP loans of 2020 and 2021 provide a perfect example. Community banks serviced a disproportionate share of government loans for shuttered small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. They were quick to set up systems and guide local customers through the application process while many national banks steered companies to a website portal to fend for themselves.

Much closer banking relationships are another reason. When you’re banking your neighbors, you know their character. You see their businesses down the street. And you have a better grasp on their likelihood for success and whether they’ll pay back their debts. It’s hard to spot these intangibles if you’re lending money to a hotel developer or a new retail store in another state.

Investment practices were another underlying factor behind the two recent national bank failures. SVB and Signature were working primarily with start-up businesses in technology and cryptocurrency markets that have been hit hard recently by the economy. In comparison, community banks typically have much more diverse loan portfolios reflecting the various industry sectors in their hometowns. With economic drivers ranging from manufacturing and food processing to healthcare and tourism, Gainesville-Hall County is exceptionally well-positioned.

In addition, publicly traded banks are under much more pressure to report stellar profits to their shareholders – which led banks like SVB and Signature to make riskier investments such as long-term bonds, whose values dropped dramatically in the wake of the Fed’s historic succession of interest rate hikes. Privately held community banks like ours typically are more conservative with a balanced portfolio of local loans and shorter-term investments.

Finally, the local make-up of community bank boards provides an extra safety net. As a reflection of the bank’s own customers and community, they not only have keen insights but are also more approachable and trusted.

For all these pluses, perhaps that is why Kevin Hagler, who oversees Georgia’s Department of Banking and Finance, has said he would like to see a community bank in all 159 counties of our state. I believe Commissioner Hagler understands that in addition to instilling safety and soundness, community banks spur economic development that makes all our lives richer.

(Ron Quinn, president and CEO of Peach State Bank & Trust, serves as the Georgia delegate for the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) and is former chairman of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia).