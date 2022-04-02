Murphy: Special atmosphere, winning tradition that Johnson High soccer program sustains makes it something for all fans to enjoy

These big soccer matches at Johnson draw strong similarities to high school football in the South.



“I’m very proud I’m in this program,” Knights junior Jorge Sandoval said. “Not everyone gets to be a part of this. It’s something very special we have with our entire community and school.”

Before the game in Oakwood, fans numbering well into the hundreds arrived early to enjoy the delicious food from Taquizas Estrada, just inside the gates of the stadium.

The smell of Mexican food was wafting into the bleachers as players went through the pregame warmups on the immaculate field the Knights call home was a nice accentuation point.

And once the game started, Johnson did what it does best: take care of business.

After going down 1-0 in the first half, the Knights took control.

Sandoval had three goals, the final score in heavy traffic in the final 10 minutes, along with two athletic saves by goalkeeper Kristian Hernandez in the waning minutes of the match.

Angel Sagrero scored on a penalty kick midway through the first half for the Knights.

That tenacious approach to the game of soccer is part and parcel to Johnson’s enduring success.

And to maintain a tradition, it requires winning.

And the Knights do that: a lot!

“Soccer is the only thing we have at this school, so we take a lot of pride in it,” Sagrero said. “The community loves it. Everyone comes and supports us and we show we love them by the way we play.”

Without a doubt, Johnson’s boys soccer program has some of the best tradition of any school in the entire state.

Johnson’s boys have played for the state championship four times since 2014, winning it all in 2018.

The Knights now have a 43-game region winning streak, which started after a 1-0 loss to Buford late in the 2015 season.

Since 2010, the Knights have won 93% of their region matches (84-6), and 87% of overall games since 2014 with a mark of 131-20-1.

In 2022, Johnson ascended to No. 2 in the country, soon after a thrilling win against Class 6A’s No. 1 Dalton in Oakwood in March.

The Knights were No. 1 in the country in 2020 when the season ended abruptly on March 13, due to the pandemic.

And with success comes a robust fan base.

Johnson soccer fans are loud and proud.

“The students and our fans identify with this program,” Knights coach Frank Zamora said. “It’s something unique at Johnson, for sure. When our players see all those fans in the stands, it has to motivate them.”

Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium is flush with enthusiastic fans every time the Johnson boys take the pitch. Think ‘Friday Night Lights’ of high school soccer.

Students take up the entire section of the stadium, nearest the fieldhouse and it is routinely stacked dozens of rows deep.

And, for the athletics underdogs of Hall County, it’s inspiring to see Johnson have a sport with so much success.

The rest of the athletics programs are undermanned in one of the bigger classifications in the state, which makes it hard to even make the postseason.

Johnson’s football team in the fall hasn’t made the postseason since 2004, and it’s about the same number of years for its baseball program since going to state.

However, all that is forgotten in the spring.

Johnson soccer is the king of Hall County in the spring.

Every year they produce.

And the atmosphere is something for all to enjoy, especially during the comfortable early-spring nights.

The regular season is now done for the Knights.

However, fans interested in being part of the soccer experience at Billy Ellis Memorial have at least two chances in the postseason, and likely more, to check it out before the 2022 season ends.

It would be well received by the Johnson community.

Bill Murphy is sports editor of The Times. He can be reached at bmurphy@gainesvilletimes.com.



