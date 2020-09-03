By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Set for kickoff: Look at the previews for six Hall teams set to open the regular season in Week 1
Lakeview Academy's game cancelled against Mount Paran Christian; East Hall and Chestatee will open September 11
08262020 JOHNSON 3.jpg
Gainesville High football players and coaches practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Bruce Miller Field for the upcoming season. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring this year's football preview coverage, as a season unlike any other begins this fall. Sports coverage is independently reported. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.

The Times has previewed all seven high school football teams in Hall County slated to open the season on September 4. Updated: since being previewed Lakeview Academy has cancelled Friday's game in Gainesville, while North Hall will face Paulding County at 11 a.m. Saturday. 

Next week, Nathan Berg's stories previewing East Hall and Chestatee will run online prior to Wednesday's print edition. The Vikings and War Eagles open the regular season on September 11. 

Here's a link to all six preview stories for the schools from Hall County playing this weekend, plus Lakeview Academy.

Gainesville Red Elephants

Flowery Branch Falcons

North Hall Trojans

Johnson Knights

Lakeview Academy Lions

Cherokee Bluff Bears

West Hall Spartans

Regional events