North Hall's Olivia Mullens allowed just one run and two hits over three innings in a 12-1 win against Gainesville on Wednesday. The Lady Trojans' pitcher allowed just one walk and collected six strikeouts.

Trailing 1-0, North Hall went out and scored eight runs in the first inning.

Mullens and Caroline Cape each had multiple hits for the Lady Trojans.

