High school softball: East Hall, Cherokee Bluff pick up wins

Callie Dale had a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to break a tie with Banks County in a 5-1 win on Monday. Calli Hardison threw two hitless innings to start the game, then Maggie Banks threw two innings in relief and allowed three hits.
On Tuesday, East Hall hosts Flowery Branch at 7 p.m.
CHEROKEE BLUFF 10, DAWSON COUNTY 2: Izzy Herren threw five innings and allowed three hits and two runs to earn the win in the pitching circle for the Lady Bears on Monday.
Lauren Rule, Mia Williams, Kate Herren and Sophie Goodballet each had two hits for Cherokee Bluff.
