High school basketball: Flowery Branch girls top Chestatee in first round of Region 8-4A tournament

Ashlee Locke scored 17 points for the Flowery Branch girls as it beat Chestatee 55-48 in the first round of the Region 8-4A tournament on Monday in Bogart. Also for the Lady Falcons, Bella Brick and Shaina Kriews each added 12 points.

With the win, Flowery Branch has locked up a state playoff berth and will play in the tournament semifinals Thursday.

Leading by one point at halftime, the Lady Falcons opened it up to a 37-27 lead after three quarters.

For Chestatee, Riley Black scored 11 points and Emma Easterwood added 10.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 42, PINECREST ACADEMY 31: Joelle Snyder had 17 points and four assists as the Lady Lions won in the first round of the Region 6-A private schools tournament and also locked up a state playoff berth Monday.

Sidney Corbin scored 11 points for Lakeview Academy, while Annie Nivens chipped in 10 points.

Up next, Lakeview Academy faces St. Francis on Wednesday in the region semifinals.

CLARKE CENTRAL BOYS 80, JOHNSON 33: Wade Pearce led the Knights with 12 points in the first round of the Region 8-5A tournament on Monday. With the loss, the Knights’ season is now finished.





