Gainesville's Addison Peeples shoots final round 4-under par to finish second at US Kids World Championships

Gainesville's Addison Peeples shot up the leaderboard with a final-round 68 (4-under par) to take second place in the 10-year-old age group of the US Kids World Championship on Saturday at the Carolina Trace Country Club in Sanford, N.C. Her three-day total was 214 (2-under par).
Peeples was bogey-free during the final round and made four birdes, to jump three spots on the leaderboard.
In both of her first two rounds, Peeples carded a 73 (1-over par).
Peeples finished three shots back of the winner.