Gainesville's Addison Peeples shoots final round 4-under par to finish second at US Kids World Championships
Addison Peeples
Addison Peeples, 10, of Gainesville, took second place at the US Kids World Championships on Saturday in Sanford, N.C.

Gainesville's Addison Peeples shot up the leaderboard with a final-round 68 (4-under par) to take second place in the 10-year-old age group of the US Kids World Championship on Saturday at the Carolina Trace Country Club in Sanford, N.C. Her three-day total was 214 (2-under par). 

Peeples was bogey-free during the final round and made four birdes, to jump three spots on the leaderboard. 

In both of her first two rounds, Peeples carded a 73 (1-over par). 

Peeples finished three shots back of the winner. 

