By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville High quarterback Baxter Wright's playing status remains uncertain after leaving under medical attention against South Forsyth
Gainesville football 2021
Gainesville quarterback Baxter Wright (11) runs on the keeper against South Forsyth on Oct. 15, 2021 at City Park Stadium in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Gainesville High football coach Heath Webb declined to comment Monday on the playing status for his sophomore quarterback Baxter Wright, who left Friday's game against South Forsyth under medical attention after being hit in the fourth quarter. 

When Wright left the game, Macere Walker entered as quarterback. 

If Wright is unable to play, Gainesville also has freshman Cash O'Callaghan who has taken snaps. 

After losing 17-9 to South Forsyth, Gainesville now stands at 4-3, 1-2 Region 6-7A. 

Up next, Gainesville visits West Forsyth (3-4, 1-2) on Friday in Cumming. 

Regional events