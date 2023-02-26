Baseball scoreboard: Gainesville wins twice in Brunswick

Gainesville's Cooper Reid was strong on the mound, finishing with five strikeouts and only allowed four hits in a 4-2 win against North Springs on Saturday in Brunswick. At the plate, Baxter Wright and Anthony Lugo each finished with a pair of hits.
In the nightcap, Lugo, Smith McGarvey and Phillip Williams each had three hits in a 9-8 win against Milton. Branson Crawford and Dawson Vaughn combined for 11 strikeouts on the mound for the Red Elephants (4-4).
Up next, Gainesville faces West Hall on Monday.
DACULA 4, CHESTATEE 2: Jake Hitchcock threw five innings and scattered three hits with two runs and eight strikeouts on Saturday. At the plate, Colton Wilbanks had two hits and drove in a run for the War Eagles.
