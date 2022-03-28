Have guests in town? These are some of the best places to take them in Hall County

The best place to take an out of town guest in Hall County is Jaemor Farms, according to The Times’ annual Best of Hall contest. Places were nominated by readers, and thousands voted in the contest, naming Jaemor the Best of Hall County 2022 in February. Others nominated in the category are listed below in no particular order. Nominations for Best of Hall 2023 begin Oct. 1, 2022.

Jaemor Farms

Offering family fun, fresh produce and delicious desserts, Jaemor Farms is a must-see for anyone visiting Hall County. Farming began at the family-owned property in 1912, and the first market opened in 1981. Jaemor now hosts field trips, farm tours and several “U-Pick” days for peaches, strawberries and flowers. In the fall, there is a 6-acre corn maze and a pumpkin patch. The market offers fresh produce and other farm souvenirs to take back home, along with fried pies, soft-serve ice cream and other treats.

Where: 5340 Cornelia Highway, Alto

More info: www.jaemorfarms.com | 770-869-3999

Left Nut Brewing Co.

Located inside a historic building in Chicopee Mills, south of Gainesville proper, Left Nut Brewing Co. has been serving up a broad range of craft beer styles since opening in 2016. Many of its brews pay homage to the city’s heritage, including its Engine 209 Russian imperial stout and Bridge to Nowhere IPA. Owned by Pap Datta, the brewery offers an interior space with an industrial feel and plenty of space to drink and play cornhole.

Where: 2100 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville

More info: Leftnutbrewing.com | 678-827-6678

Sweet Acre Farms Winery

This fruit winery set in the rolling hills of northeast Hall County has a low-key vibe, where you can grab a wine slushie and rock on the expansive porch overlooking vines of blackberries. While many of the wines are sweet, there are some drier varieties, including one made from blueberries.

Where: 7584 Bill Wilson Road, Alto

More info: sweetacrefarms.com | 678-769-5355

Collegiate Grill

The hometown diner-style restaurant in downtown Gainesville opened in 1947 and provides a a classic menu of hamburgers, hotdogs and milkshakes. Walls filled with artifacts from Gainesville’s past add to the fun atmosphere at this Gainesville staple.

Where: 220 Main St. SW, Gainesville

More info: 678-989-2280

The Spa On Green Street

The Spa On Green Street has been offering luxury spa treatments since opening in 2004. Stress, chronic pain, skin care and nutritional guidance are all things the spa can help you manage with facials, massages and other body treatments. Those stepping inside the historical home will be greeted with a smile and a warm towel at this in-town getaway.

Where: 635 Green St., Gainesville

More info: spaongreenstreet.com | 678-450-1570

Chateau Elan Winery & Resort

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort is set on 3,500 acres of vineyards and rolling hills in southeast Hall County. This luxury French-inspired chateau established in 1981 offers a golf course, spa, winery, tennis courts, hot tub, pool and culinary studio. Chateau Elan’s accommodations offer a retreat from the everyday life.

Where: 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton

More info: www.chateauelan.com | 678-425-0900

Fish Tales Lakeside Grille

Fish Tales offers a picture of life on the lake. Fish tacos, grouper sandwiches and their signature Fish Tales (fried grouper fingers) are all on the menu at the restaurant Dale and Jessica Ozaki opened in 2010. Guests can arrive at Hideaway Bay Marina by boat or car to enjoy the live music and lively environment. With a sandbox for the kids and drinks for the adults, Fish Tales has something for all ages.

Where: 6330 Mitchell St., Flowery Branch

More info: www.fishtaleslakelanier.com | 770-967-3775

Against The Clock

This escape room located in Downtown Gainesville provides several themed rooms for participants to solve puzzles before an hour-long countdown runs out. Each room features several clues, with varying degrees of difficulty, to help visitors make their escape. Against the Clock even provides online escape rooms for people to do at home.

Where: 119 Green St. NE, Gainesville

More info: againsttheclockga.net | 678-696-8455

This list was compiled based on nominations made during the Best of Hall County 2022. Voting for Best of Hall 2023 begins Oct. 1, 2022.