‘A story about perseverance.’ How Jaemor Farms started from a small seed and grew into a 40-year-old flourishing business

When Jarl Echols walks through Jaemor Farms in Alto, he still sees pieces of the market that remind him of its beginnings in 1981.



“The front registers are exactly where they were 40 years ago,” Jarl said. “If you walk in the place, baskets are hanging above your head. People think it’s neat to pick one out and fill it with fruit. That kind of thing has not changed.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Jaemor Farms celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Jarl, who has co-owned the operation with Drew, Jeremy and Judah Echols since 2015, said he remembers when his father, Jimmy Echols, called his family for a meeting about starting up the farm market, a concept none of them were familiar with.