Opinion: Republicans looking to restrict voting

As reported in your Feb. 3-4 print edition, the Republican Party in Georgia is looking for ways to restrict voting to ensure that their candidates will win at the next election. The restrictions proposed are subtle methods to keep the elderly voters (I’m in that group), the low income voters (I’m in that group) and the voters that want to avoid crowds in this COVID-19 pandemic (I’m very much in this group) from voting.



All of this effort is supposed to be in response to the “wholesale voter fraud” that Trump and his misguided followers claim.

Part of the blame for this is the lack of a nationwide standard voting system. With every state having its own set of procedures and laws it is easy for the legislatures to bend the voting rules to disenfranchise large portions of the populations. I hope that the Biden administration will address this issue in the future.

It is also unfortunate that Sen. Butch Miller from Gainesville is co-sponsoring these voter restriction bills. I encourage your readers to email the senator at butch.miller@senate.ga.gov and let him know that his efforts to limit the voting rights of his constituents is not appreciated.

Howard Stacy

Gainesville